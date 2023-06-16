The wildfire near Anutz Lake and the Little Huson Caves has gotten bigger since yesterday, and is now nearly 8 hectares.

The fire started early Wednesday morning after a vehicle on a logging road west of the turnoff to Zeballos caught fire. Port McNeill Fire and Rescue were on the scene quickly and managed to extinguish the vehicle, but the fire spread into the nearby woods. BC Wildfire Services took over the scene and has been working to bring the fire under control since Wednesday.

Although the fire has grown, and is still classed as out of control, it doesn’t pose any danger to nearby communities, and the main road which allows access to the community of Zeballos is not affected.