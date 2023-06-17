A new report suggests legal tools should be used to to combat residential school denialism.

The interim report, released by former executive director of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada Kimberly Murray raises concerns about increasing attacks from “denialists” that come forward when communities announce the discovery of possible unmarked graves.

Murray says legal tools should be used to address the deniers, including both civil and criminal sanctions.

Justice Minister David Lametti said he is open to the idea. He said that Canada could look to other countries that have criminalized Holocaust denial.