The first stand-alone diesel refinery in Canada has officially finished construction.

The announcement was made on Friday about the facility which hopes to produce renewable diesel that would lower carbon emissions by 80 to 90 per cent compared to fossil fuel diesel. Fuel produced at the site will be made by blending transportation fuels with canola, tall oil, and tallow.

Premier David Eby says the facility helps the province in their goal of fighting climate change.

“By prioritizing reducing carbon pollution, we’re opening B.C. for business and investment, and building healthier communities, while fighting climate change,” says Eby.

The refinery, made by Tidewater Renewable in Prince George, was funded through the province’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard, with hopes that the facility will make over 3,000 barrels of fuel a day once production starts.

That would bring a total of 170 million litres of fuel per year, according to the province.