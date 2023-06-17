After several controversial missteps, the Royal BC Museum’s boss has resigned.

The museum announced the resignation of Alicia Dubois Friday afternoon. No reason was given for her departure.

Dubois, a lawyer, was made CEO in February 2022. Under her leadership the museum closed some of its most popular exhibits, including the Old Town display. Last spring, Dubois and then-premier John Horgan announced plans for a $790-million-dollar replacement building, but after province-wide outrage, plans were cancelled.

Dubois launched meetings around the province to collect feedback from the public and First Nations to redesign museums displays in a more inclusive way, but almost no one attended the sessions outside of local politicians.

The Old Town display is being reopened this summer, and the museum is now looking to appoint an interim CEO.