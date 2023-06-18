Getting food for your family can now be done using a coupon.

So the province says, as the coupons are for the Farmers’ Market Nutrition Coupon Program, with the goal of helping low-income families and residents get access to healthy foods.

Through community organizations, coupons get sent to those in need, with each household enrolled in the program is eligible to receive a minimum of 27 dollars per week in coupons.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says the program helps struggling communities in other ways.

“The program not only improves nutrition and prevents chronic disease, but also strengthens community connections and reduces social isolation,” says Dix.

The province adds that a total of three million will go towards getting more seniors into the program for three years, with this year marking the second year of the funding.

For more information about the program, you can visit the BC Farmers Market website.