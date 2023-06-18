Wildlife experts say wildfires on the Island will displace animals and could create unwanted conflicts.

Derek Downes with the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre says it’s the time of year when black bears and their cubs have come out of hibernation and are hunting for sources of food to replenish their reserves. The fires are forcing them to roam, and that could bring them closer to humans, where they could target garbage, pet food and fruit trees.

To avoid conflicts, people should not put out garbage until the day of pickup, and don’t leave pet food outside. As well, people with fruit trees should collect any windfalls and make sure there aren’t any tempting sources of food.