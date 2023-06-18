Be mindful. Extinguish your cigarettes and butts responsibly.

That from Nanaimo Fire Rescue as they remind people in the area of the increased risk of fire this time of year.

“With the arrival of summer weather and a burn ban in effect,” says the department. “All residents need to be aware and vigilant.”

They say that most brush fires that occur within their city limits are the result of human carelessness from discarded smoking materials.

Chief Tim Doyle says they’re starting a campaign to raise awareness.

- Advertisement -

“When Nanaimo Firefighters are called to a fire caused by smoking materials, we will post a sign asking people to extinguish their cigarettes and cigarette butts responsibly,” says Doyle. “These signs represent the location of a fire that could have been prevented.”

The fire department says there’s a few things that smokers can do to be more careful.

“Always make sure you extinguish your smoking materials,” they say. “Do not discard smoking materials from vehicles. Use the interior ashtrays.”

They stress the importance of using an ashtray or other receptacles designed for smoking materials.

As of Sunday June 18 at 4 pm, there were three wildfires burning on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast. 279 of the 469 wildfires in BC this year were deemed to be caused by humans.