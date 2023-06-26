Listen Live
Escape to Bestie Bliss: The Cowichan Bay Spa + Salon Giveaway

Treat yourself and your besties to well deserved spa break at our luxurious organic retreat heart of Cowichan Bay Village!

Enter for for you chance to win a $50 Gift Card courtesy of Cowichan Bay Spa + Salon!

Plus, 1 lucky winner will win the Grand Prize of a “Natural Beauty Manicure Party” for yourself and 3 of your besties!

Cowichan Bay Spa + Salon is dedicated to being a safe haven of tranquility, refocusing stress into positive energy by providing an experience that “makes a difference” in our guests’ lives.

Let’s go away for a while and exhale…come, relax with us!

The lucky winners will be announced every Monday from July 3rd – July 24th!

Enter now!

Offer ends July 23rd, 2023.


Complete the form below and follow the Cowichan Bay Spa + Salon Facebook page!

