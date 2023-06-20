Commuters that use Canada Avenue will have to take an alternate route if they need to travel south from Sherman Road starting Monday.

Beginning on the 26th of June, the short stretch of Canada Avenue between Sherman Road and Philips Street will be closed 24 hours a day to vehicles until August 9th.

Businesses along Canada Ave can still be accessed from Beverly Street.

Pedestrians, bikes, and scooters will still have a dedicated pathway through construction while the road is closed.

The closure is part of an ongoing project by the Municipality of North Cowichan to update.