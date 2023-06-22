Communities around the Island are celebrating National Indigenous People’s Day today.

In Campbell River, hundreds gathered in the Spirit Square to meet a procession which walked from the We Wai Kum First Nation’s big house to start the celebrations with drumming and singing.

Bouncy castles, food vendors, carnival rides and other booths were set up downtown this afternoon, and thousands visited the celebration throughout the day.

Shawn DeCaire led the procession to the Spirit Square and thanked everyone for coming.

“Today is for you. Today is for us,” he says. “Today is a day where we get to be proud to be bak̕wa̱m people, to be proud of where we come from, no matter where you come from, because we all have a place on this earth. Gilakas’la.”

Indigenous groups and communities have traditionally celebrated their culture and heritage on or around June 21 because of the significance of the summer solstice as the longest day of the year.