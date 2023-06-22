While plans are underway to reopen Highway 4, the province is hoping to limit traffic through the area.

The highway has been closed since June 6 because of a wildfire in the area. Traffic and supplies have had to be detoured to the west Island through a series of logging roads between Lake Cowichan to Port Alberni. It was announced on Monday that Highway 4 is on track to reopen for limited travel this weekend.

They’re hoping to limit traffic by closing Cathedral Grove and the picnic areas in Cameron Lake and Beaufort in Little Qualicum Falls while single-lane alternating traffic is in effect. They’ll be placing barrier fencing throughout Cathedral Grove to ensure people stay out. The park areas will reopen once the highway fully reopens.

The Ministry of Transportation hopes closing those popular destinations will help reduce traffic congestion and keep traffic through the corridor flowing smoothly.