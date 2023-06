Bust out your resume…

The new site of the Cowichan District Hospital will play host to the Cowichan Valley Job fair this Monday.

A wide range of career opportunities across healthcare, administration, and construction will be on display with representatives from local and national businesses.

That includes Kinsol Timber, Island Health, and Ellisdon among others.

Gates opens at 1 pm and the event will run until 5:30 pm.