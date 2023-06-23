The highway to Port Alberni is now open, but with some restrictions.

Single lane, alternating traffic is now allowed along the lakeside section of Highway 4 after the wildfire earlier this month. The single-lane section will be about 2 kilometres long, and speed will be limited to 30 kilometres per hour. Traffic will be led by a pilot car.

Barriers have been installed along with a mesh curtain to prevent any rocks and other debris from falling on the road from the bluffs, which were destabilized by the fire.

Some parks along the route including Cathedral Grove will remain closed until the highway is fully reopened to prevent traffic flow from being impeded. The detour route will also remain open for now.

Oversize commercial vehicles will not be able to pass.

Please co-operate with all traffic control.

Traffic queueing to be managed without preset schedules.

To keep traffic moving drivers should not linger.

Approximately 360 metres of roadside barrier has been placed.

277 linear metres of mesh curtain is installed.

Detour Route

Only essential travel is recommended.

The detour route will continue until the highway has been fully re-opened, including daily scheduled convoys for commercial vehicles carrying essential goods and services.

The piloted daily departure times are as follows:

Westbound from Lake Cowichan: 5 am and 3 pm

Eastbound from Port Alberni: 10 am and 8pm

Commercial vehicles are restricted to legal weight limits (63,500 Kg) – no over-weight or over-size loads will be allowed on the detour.

Commercial vehicles will also be permitted to travel outside of these windows, however, there will be no pilot vehicles at those times. Other drivers will be placed behind the convoys because the priority is the movement of essential supplies, such as fuel and food.

All drivers are asked to travel only for essential purposes, and