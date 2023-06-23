The BC SPCA is caring for nearly 30 cats and kittens that were surrendered from a property in Powell River.

Half of them have been transferred to Comox, Parksville and Nanaimo SPCAs for care. The rest remain in Powell River.

“This was a team effort that required support from people from multiple communities,” says Tara Daniels, manager of the BC SPCA’s Powell River animal centre.

Leon Davis, senior manager of Vancouver Island and Coastal BC for the SPCA, says the property owners were cooperative.

“Quite often it’s not an intentional case of people wanting to neglect or cause abuse to animals,” he says. “It’s just that they’ve gotten themselves in a situation and need help. For us to be able to offer that help, without having to go through an enforcement process of getting warrants and seizing animals is always preferential.”

Many of the cats appeared underweight and had eye issues, as well as dental problems and respiratory infections. They are now receiving veterinary care. Two of the cats were pregnant and have given birth to four kittens while in care.

The cats and kittens are not currently available for adoption. Once they are healthy, their details will be posted to the SPCA’s adoption website.

Donations are being accepted for emergency care.