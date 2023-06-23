The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called to the Sunshine Coast for a shooting near Halfmoon Bay Thursday morning.

The team says officers located a man suffering from gunshot wounds just after 3:30 a.m. Thursday in the 8000 block of Birch Way.

“Despite the efforts of first responders, the victim succumbed to his injuries,” says a statement from IHIT. “A suspect was identified at scene and taken into custody.”

IHIT has taken over the investigation and is working closely with Sunshine Coast RCMP, BC Coroners Service and the Integrated Forensic Identification Section. They are still working to confirm the identity of the victim.

Constable Esther Tupper with IHIT says police believe this is an isolated incident and there is no continuing risk to public safety.

- Advertisement -

IHIT is seeking witnesses or anyone with dash cameras who were in the area of the 8000-block of Birch Way between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected].