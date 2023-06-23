Four people have been fined for poaching rockfish near Galiano Island last year.

Last month four people pleaded guilty to violations of the Fisheries Act and were fined a total of $17,000. The vessel master, Lam Pean Kwok, was fined $2,000 for making false or misleading statements to a fisheries officer. The other three were each fined $3,500 for over-possession of rockfish, and an additional $1,500 for obstruction.

In May last year officers encountered a 22-foot aluminum fishing vessel with 7 people on board fishing for bottom fish. They claimed to have no fish on board other than what was in their tote. On inspection officers found more rockfish hidden on board, including three Yelloweyes, which are illegal to keep.

All their fishing gear seized as evidence was forfeited.