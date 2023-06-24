After another temporary closure last night, Highway 4 has reopened.

High winds posed safety concerns for the cranes holding up protective wire mesh in the area.

The ministry says the mesh was lowered during the winds and it took several hours to get the mesh back up.

DriveBC says on both directions of the highway will see road maintenance done between Cathedral Grove and Koen Rd.

Long delays expected along the highway. Single lane alternating traffic is in place for two kilometers along the highway now, with a pilot car bringing traffic through the affected area. The four-hour detour route on logging roads between Lake Cowichan and Port Alberni remains open for now.