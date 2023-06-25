While the summer season is now underway, pollen has been on the rise.

A recent find from Aerobiology Research Laboratories finds the rate of pollen has been increasing across the country, including Vancouver Island.

Director of Aerobiology Daniel Coates says while it’s on an overall rise on the Island, it fluctuates up and down like a business.

“Back in 1994, there were 7,380 grains, but then in 2004 it’s 29,000. Just last year this time of year, it was 45,000,” says Coates. “So it is increasing, but there’s some years in between there that go up, and some go down.”

He adds there are other factors that could play a part in this increase, urban planning for one.

“A lot of cities like to plant male trees, because they don’t have fruits or flowers, so they find it more economical to do so,” says Coates. “But what happens quite often in that situation, is you’d see an increase of pollen as well.”

Recent studies have shown more people are becoming susceptible able to seasonal allergies than before. That includes those with asthma, which can harm their quality of life in terms of how they feel.

Along with health issues, the increase of pollen affects the economy by costing millions of dollars in missed labor due to people calling in sick.

While there isn’t a cure for allergies, Coates says learning what you are allergic to, what’s in the air, changing your schedules, and checking the weather network can help in minimizing the effects of allergies.