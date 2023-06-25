Marmots are being released into the wild on Mount Washington this weekend, but dry conditions have experts concerned about their survival.

Adam Taylor with the Marmot Recovery Foundation says the lack of snow melt and rain has left meadows dry, so marmots may have to range farther than usual to look for food. That will put them at risk from predators such as eagles, bears, and cougars.

There are 27 colonies of marmots around Mount Washington. This weekend 52 captive-bred yearlings are being introduced to bolster the population. Most were born at the Marmot Recovery Centre on the mountain but some have come from the Calgary and Toronto zoos.

The Vancouver Island Marmot is BC’s only endemic mammal, and Canada’s most endangered mammal species. There are currently only about 200 living in the wild.