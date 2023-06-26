BC Transit has announced some changes for bus service on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast on Canada Day.

For the Comox Valley, transit will be available for free, with two temporary transit exchanges to be in effect while the 5th Street Bridge is closed. The exchanges will have modified schedules and routes residents can take until 5:00 p.m.

In Campbell River, free service will be available on all conventional routes, with a special holiday service also in effect during the day.

For Powell River, BC Transit adds that in cooperation with the city and qathet Regional District, it will offer a special event shuttle for residents.

The shuttle will be running to and from the Town Centre Mall and Alberni at Algoma bus stop every 30 minutes, from 6:15 p.m. to 11:15 p.m. The Sunday service will be running on all routes.

For Salt Spring Island, the Capital Regional District says that buses will run on a Saturday schedule to align with the ferry schedules on Canada Day.