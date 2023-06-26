It can happen in seconds.

According to a UBC doctor, that’s all it takes for a child to drown.

Director of the BC Injury Research Prevention Unit Ian Pike says that drowning, especially in children, can happen fast and silently.

Pike says that the best way to prevent drowning is to be within arm’s length of your child, don’t get distracted, and sign your kids up for swimming lessons.

He also suggests taking a course on child CPR to give you the confidence to respond when something goes wrong. The other part of the equation, according to Pike, is making sure that you as the parent are prepared.

“As an adult, you are your child’s lifeguard.” Pike says. “Don’t get distracted. Put your phone or book down and play with your child in the water. Enjoy the fun with them.”

Pike says that for kids the biggest drowning risks are found in and around their homes and that even a bucket of water can pose a serious threat.