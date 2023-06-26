BC Wildfire Service has deployed resources to two suspicious fires near Port Alberni, just west of Roger Creek.

Senior project manager, Sam Bellion, says the BC Wildfire Service became aware of the two spot brush fires this morning and there is no immediate danger, but they are keeping an eye on the situation.

“We are comfortable with the resources on scene, and the current fire behavior, that crews will be able to effectively be able to suppress these fires,” she says.

Bellion says the fire is being held, but two crews and one response officer including one helicopter have been dispatched to the area.

Fire crews are still investigating the fire, but Bellion says more information will be made public as it becomes available.