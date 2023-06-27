Listen Live
Drone Operators Urged to Keep Away from Fire Near Port Hardy

By Mike Patterson
Glenlion River wildfire near Port Hardy (image courtesy of BCWS)

The BC Wildfire Service is asking drone operators to keep UAVs away from the area around a small wildfire near Port Hardy.

The Glenlion River fire is southwest of the community and there have been reports of drones flying near the fire, which can delay or completely shut down aerial firefighting efforts.

The use of UAVs or drones of any size near a wildfire is prohibited.

The BC Wildfire service says “the public’s cooperation is critical” as it plans to have air tankers and helicopters return to the fire in the morning.

BCWS says the “moderately vigorous” fire is four hectares in size, and its smoke can be seen by local residents.

The fire is out of control and the cause is under investigation.

Drive BC reports the blaze forced the closure of Holberg Road late Monday afternoon.

