With demands for road tests on the rise in the province, ICBC offers some tips for your next driving test.

The corporation says Nearly half of the drivers taking them fail in their first attempt.

ICBC driver licensing office manager Jerry Boal says taking the road test helps not only with experience, but also in improving drivers’ confidence.

“If you come prepared for your road test, you have a much better chance of succeeding,” says Boal.

“This helps you avoid another wait for an appointment, and helps other drivers get an appointment sooner.”

For your next road test, ICBC recommends you drive around the test area to get familiar with it, observe your surroundings, improve your speed maintenance, and continue to practice.

Last month saw a total of 35,500 road tests done in the province, a 24 percent increase compared to the monthly average.

In the same month, Vancouver Island saw a 22 percent increase, with the Lower Mainland getting a 25 percent increase.

A total of 343,132 tests were done in the last year, which is a 33 percent increase compared to the same time in 2018 and 2019. For Vancouver Island, there was a 15 percent increase, while the Lower Mainland had a 40 percent increase.