Check your ferry reservation if you’re planning on traveling to the mainland this long weekend.

According to BC Ferries, they’ve had to rebook over 6-thousand passengers due to a delayed return of the Coastal Celebration from dry dock.

The ferry provider also said they’ve also had to remove 8 daily sailings on the Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay route between yesterday and next Monday because of the delay.

Customers with reservations shouldn’t be impacted, but BC Ferries says stand-by passengers are encouraged to travel as walk-ons.

This comes after their online booking service saw major outages on Wednesday.