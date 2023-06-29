Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsIsland & CoastBC Ferries sees more troubles ahead of the long weekend
Island & Coast

BC Ferries sees more troubles ahead of the long weekend

By Eric Richards
BC Ferries vessel. (Mike Patterson, Vista Radio staff)

Check your ferry reservation if you’re planning on traveling to the mainland this long weekend. 

According to BC Ferries, they’ve had to rebook over 6-thousand passengers due to a delayed return of the Coastal Celebration from dry dock. 

The ferry provider also said they’ve also had to remove 8 daily sailings on the Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay route between yesterday and next Monday because of the delay. 

Customers with reservations shouldn’t be impacted, but BC Ferries says stand-by passengers are encouraged to travel as walk-ons. 

This comes after their online booking service saw major outages on Wednesday. 

- Advertisement -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News

    Sun FM

    You found me!