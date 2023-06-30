Island Highways are expected to be very busy over the long weekend, and you are being encouraged to plan ahead and expect delays.

The province says you can expect to see disruptions on the Malahat corridor as well as Highway 4 near Cameron Lake over the weekend.

To prevent any unwanted waits, the province says travelling early in the morning or late in the evening is your best bet with traffic expected to be lighter. Highway 4 will still be operating at single-lane alternating traffic, and the Malahat Tunnel Hill Project will not have any traffic disruptions until Tuesday.

Highways on the mainland are also expected to be busy if you are heading to the B.C. interior especially on Highway 5 in 70 km/h construction speed zones. The government also recommends you travel with a full tank of gas or charged battery, check engine oil, washer fluid, lights and tires.

Higher traffic might also mean you will be sharing the road with more motorcyclists and cyclists. They ask you to leave your phone alone while behind the wheel and obey all posted speed limits.

As temperatures are expected to be warm, they also recommend travelling with lots of water, food and supplies for passengers and pets.

For up-to-date travel information, you can visit DriveBC.