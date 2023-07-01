Not one, but two new calves have been born in L pod of the Southern Resident Orcas.

The Center for Whale Research, based in the San Juan Islands, has now confirmed there are two calves in L pod.

Last week, a photograph was posted of an orca calf swimming with adult members of the pod near Tofino.

On Friday, the CWR reports its researchers were able to photograph two new calves during an encounter with the group in the Strait of Georgia.

The centre says L126 is the first calf born to L119, and L127 is L94’s third calf.

Both appear healthy and were very active and social during the time researchers observed them.

The sex of the calves is still unknown.

These are the first born in L pod since 2021 and the first in the L12 subgroup since 2018.

The CWR says the first year is very challenging for Orca calves.

The Orca Conservancy says the two newcomers bring the population up to 34 whales in L Pod, and 75 total Southern Residents.