BC Ferries has cancelled all sailings between Salt Spring Island’s Vesuvius Bay and Crofton, because of crew shortages.

If you’re looking to get from Salt Spring to Vancouver Island, you can still do so on the Vesuvius Bay to Swartz Bay route, that is running as normal.

“We require a specific number of crew members on board the vessel to ensure the safety of our passengers in the unlikely event of an emergency and to comply with Transport Canada regulations,” says the company in a statement. “The decision to cancel a sailing in these circumstances is made when we have exhausted all options to find replacement crew.”

They will be running a 12 passenger water taxi on the route during the original schedule, but may shift to shuttle mode (constantly travelling) dependent on demand.

The schedule is as follows:

1:45 pm departing Vesuvius Bay (Salt Spring Island)

2:20 pm departing Crofton

3:00 pm departing Vesuvius Bay (Salt Spring Island)

3:35 pm departing Crofton

4:15 pm departing Vesuvius Bay (Salt Spring Island)

4:50 pm departing Crofton

5:30 pm departing Vesuvius Bay (Salt Spring Island)

6:05 pm departing Crofton

6:45 pm departing Vesuvius Bay (Salt Spring Island)

7:55 pm departing Crofton

8:30 pm departing Vesuvius Bay (Salt Spring Island)

9:00 pm departing Crofton

9:30 pm departing Vesuvius Bay (Salt Spring Island)

10:00 pm departing Crofton

If crew is secured to resume service, they will put out an update and resume service.