There was a small earthquake off the West Coast of Haida Gwaii, just before 3 am this morning.

The US National Tsunami Warning Center says there is no risk of a tsunami from the 4.1 magnitude earthquake.

Earthquakes Canada says the quake happened at 2:49 am 78 kilometres west of Port Clements on Haida Gwaii, at a depth of 10 kilometres. There are no reports of damage, and none expected.