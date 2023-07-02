Booking your next ferry sailing could run into some delays this weekend, as BC Ferries is experiencing slowness on its website.

The slowness is affecting the scheduling pages and online booking system, with the ferry line saying on social media that this may continue throughout the long weekend. At peak times, nearly 15,000 people are viewing up to 80,000 pages in an hour.

With staff currently working on this issue, you could see some error messages pop up from time to time while using the website.

If you have received an error message, they recommend you try again later in the evening or call Customer Service at 1-888-223-3779.