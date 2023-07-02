There are currently five wildfires on Vancouver Island, but all of them are under control or being held.

A small fire west of the Nanaimo airport was discovered Sunday morning, but it’s under control and will not spread.

Another small fire was discovered Saturday at the northwest end of Buttle Lake near Campbell River. It’s also under control and will not spread.

In the north, the Glenlion River fire near Port Hardy is under control. There are 20 firefighters assigned.

The Cameron Bluffs fire along Highway 4, which shut the highway down last month, is under control. An attack crew, helicopter and heavy equipment are still working on that fire.

The Newcastle Creek fire west of Sayward, which has been burning since the end of May, is still being held.