The rapid drop in the level of Cowichan Lake during May and June has resulted in the flow of water into the Cowichan River being restricted to 4.5 cubic metres per second.

The transition began on Monday of last week by Catalyst-Crofton, and by Friday the rate had been dropped from 7 CMS to 4.5 CMS, the lowest allowable level.

By reducing the flow, the water level in the lake is expected to be sustained until autumn rains arrive.

Cowichan Watershed Board Strategic Priorities Director, Tom Rutherford, says the current situation is not good at all.

“Things look quite bad, actually. The river has already been ramped down to 4.5, the lowest it can go.”

- Advertisement -

Rutherford says it’s not unprecedented. In 2016 and 2019 flows were reduced to 4.5 early in the year.

Unless there is a significant change in the weather patterns, he expects pumps to be needed at the Cowichan Lake weir by September to maintain an adequate flow of water into the river.

The continued hot weather, combined with low river flows, increased the temperature of the Cowichan River into the 19 to 20.4 degrees Celsius range beginning on June 26th.

Rutherford says the conditions are having really serious impacts on fish and fish habitat in the river.

He says there are several parties engaged in fry salvage, including EDI consultants working for Paper excellence, Cowichan Tribes staff, river guide and volunteer Joe Saysell, and a crew of volunteers supported by the Cowichan Lake Salmon Enhancement society.