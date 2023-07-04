Listen Live
FeaturedIsland & Coast

CVRD secures funding for Cowichan Valley Trail repairs

By Eric Richards
Photograph by Sun FM News

A section of the Cowichan Valley Trail will get some much-needed repairs with help from the provincial government. 

Part of the trail was closed after heavy rainfall damaged a section between Sherman Road and Agira Road in 2021. 

The estimated $900,000 of funding will come from the Provincial Disaster Financial Assistance Program. 

Chair of the CVRD Aaron Stone says he’s happy to see a solution for fixing the trail without adding considerable cost to residents of the region.

Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Bowinn Ma says it’s vital that communities have the resources they need to rebuild after natural disasters. 

According to the CVRD, a timeline of repairs will be released once the plan is approved. 

