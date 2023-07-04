Things appear to be getting drier and more treacherous as summer progresses, and the fire threat is not backing down.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, most of the Coastal Fire Centre is at an extreme fire danger rating. They say this means forest fuels are extremely dry and new fires will start easily, spread rapidly and will challenge fire suppression efforts.

This danger rating is in effect on the mid-Island from Campbell River down towards Port Alberni and Parksville, on the Sunshine Coast including Powell River and on the South Island wrapping around Victoria and onto the west coast.

While the rest of the island and coast is not in extreme danger, there is not much reprieve with a high risk in most other areas including the North Island, where a new fire has started near Sayward.

As of today, the Browning Creek fire on H’Kusam Mountain is just under two hectares in size but is still out of control. Two officers, three initial attack crews and fallers are actioning the fire along with two helicopters, skimmers and land-based air tankers.

The nearby Newcastle Creek fire is still considered ‘being held’ but not yet under control at 230 hectares.