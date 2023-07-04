An arrest has been made by the RCMP after several fires were started late this morning along a trail near the Nanaimo Parkway close to Northfield Road

Media spokesperson Constable Gary O’Brien says the person believed to be responsible was pointed out to RCMP officers by several witnesses.

“While the fire crews were setting up to deal with the fires our members were actively looking for this person, a number of witnesses actually saw this person and pointed him out, so within about 30 minutes that individual was taken into custody.”

O’Brien says those witnesses left the area and the RCMP would like them to get in touch to provide statements.

He also says they would like anyone with dashcam footage that will help their investigation to contact them

The Nanaimo wildland fire unit along with several fire trucks and a water tender were pressed into action to fight the fires, which spread quickly because of the extremely dry conditions in the forests.