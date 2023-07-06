ICBC recently posted a list of the worst intersections for crashes on the Island, and you might drive through the worst offenders every day.

Nanaimo took the crown with the worst intersection on the Island and a whopping 4 out of the top 10 worst intersections on the Island. The intersections in question are:

Aldus Road, Hammond Bay Road, and Island Highway North

Bowen Road, Island Highway, and the E & N Trail

Island Highway North, Metral Drive, Mostar Road, and Rutherford Road

Enterprise Street and Island Highway North

In Courtenay, the worst intersection was Island Highway North and Ryan Road with the third most accidents on the island.

Duncan had two intersections on the list both crossing the Trans-Canada, one at Trunk Road and the other at Beverly Street.

The data shows that the total number of fatal crashes increased by 500 from 2021 to 2022 but is still below pre-pandemic levels.