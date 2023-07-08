Vancouver Island is one of the few spots in BC to avoid the extreme heat this weekend.

The BC Centre for Disease Control has issued several warnings about hot weather expected over the next several days, and says the issue is mainly with homes that do not cool down. Dr. David McVea with the centre says hot daytime temperatures can leave homes warm overnight, putting some people at risk.

“Yourself or someone you’re caring for, if they’re susceptible to heat-related illness, knowing the temperature indoors that they’re actually exposed to overnight for example really helps you understand the risk and take action,” he says.

The north and inland coast is under a warning, with temperatures of 30 degrees Celsius expected, along with a risk of severe thunderstorms throughout the interior.

Vancouver Island and the south coast remain relatively cool far, with no warnings issued.

- Advertisement -

The warm weather and storms are expected to dissipate on Monday.

View the BC warnings map here.