Salt Spring RCMP say they’ve started an investigation after a young girl was assaulted.

They say they’ve arrested a young man after they received a report he was repeatedly punching and slapping the young girl.

All of this is said to have happened at around noon on Tuesday, for a period of time at various locations in Ganges. That includes Rotary Park, the intersection of Lower Ganges and Hereford Ave, and the United Church Meadow Park.

In particular, they’re hoping that anyone with camera footage of the area contact them on their non-emergency line at 250-537-5555.