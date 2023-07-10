Your chickens can now roam free, as two provincial animal health orders have been lifted.

The first order came into effect last year as a response to the spreading of Avian influenza in multiple poultry farms across the province and Western Canada, with the order requiring all living poultry to be kept indoors.

The second order was issued in March of this year, which told bird owners to not take birds out to events where other birds would be present, including poultry swaps, auctions, flea markets, bird shows, and fairs.

Chief Veterinary Officer for the province Dr. Theresa Burns lifted both orders in June because of the absence of the virus in the past 30 days, and the end of spring migration for wild birds.

While you can have chickens roam again, and birds can be let outside of your farms, the province adds that Burns may reinstate another order at any time, if necessary to control the spread of the disease.