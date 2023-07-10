Listen Live
Lake Cowichan RCMP officer saves family from aggressive house fire

By Eric Richards

The community of Lake Cowichan is rallying around a homeowner whose house went up in flames early Sunday morning. 

Mike Bell and his son Travis fled the flames after reportedly being awoken by an off-duty RCMP officer who happened to be driving by at the time. 

The home was engulfed in flames shortly after. 

A Go Fund Me has been set up by a neighbor to help the Bell family cover the costs of replacing their lost possessions and raised just over $1500. 

Lake Cowichan Detachtment Commander Sgt. Lita Watson says “The officer’s actions and bravery is commendable.”

The fire is currently being investigated by the Lake Cowichan Fire Department and has not been deemed suspicious at this time. 

