Several temperature records were broken across Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast in the heat wave of last week.

Environment Canada Meteorologist Ken Dosanjh says the increased extreme weather events are consistent with what scientists have said about global warming.

“In Canada, we’ve already observed more extreme heat and less extreme cold events. These changes are relatively consistent with what scientists said we should expect as a result of global warming,” says Dosanjh.

Donsanjh says that several records were matched or set across Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast last week, as follows:

July 4th:

Qualicum Beach – 29.5 degrees beating 29.3 from 2015

Victoria – 29.6 degrees beating 29.4 from 1972

Gibsons – 28.2 degrees beating 27.3 in 2015

July 5th:

Campbell River – 32.3 degrees beating 31.1 from 1958

Comox Valley – 30.3 degrees beating 30.0 from 1958

Nanaimo – 31.8 degrees beating 31.7 from 1975

Qualicum Beach – 30.2 degrees beating 29.4 from 1972

Sechelt – 31.5 degrees beating 31.4 from 2015

July 6th:

Gibsons – 27.7 degrees tied 27.7 from 2021