Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsCowichan ValleyRobert Clark is missing
Cowichan ValleyFeatured

Robert Clark is missing

By Eric Richards

A Duncan family is asking for the public’s help in finding Robert Clark who was last seen on July 7th.  

Family and friends have been searching a large area around the Cowichan Valley and Port Renfrew.   

Clark was last recorded by his phone at the intersection of Deering Rd & Pachidah Rd, near Port Renfrew, and was last seen driving a grey 2007 Volkswagen Jetta that’s missing the passenger side mirror. 

Anyone with information on Clark’s location is asked to contact the Cowichan RCMP’s non-emergency line. 

A Facebook page has been created to coordinate the search.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News

    Sun FM