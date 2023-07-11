A Duncan family is asking for the public’s help in finding Robert Clark who was last seen on July 7th.

Family and friends have been searching a large area around the Cowichan Valley and Port Renfrew.

Clark was last recorded by his phone at the intersection of Deering Rd & Pachidah Rd, near Port Renfrew, and was last seen driving a grey 2007 Volkswagen Jetta that’s missing the passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information on Clark’s location is asked to contact the Cowichan RCMP’s non-emergency line.

A Facebook page has been created to coordinate the search.