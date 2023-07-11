Update: The family of Robert Clark and the RCMP say the search for him is over.

The 31-year old man has been located and is safe.

No other details are available.

Clark had last been seen on July 7th after going on a fishing trip in the Cowichan Land and Port Renfrew areas.

Family and friends launched a search those areas and a missing persons report was filed on July 10th.

—

A Duncan family is asking for the public’s help in finding Robert Clark who was last seen on July 7th.

Family and friends have been searching a large area around the Cowichan Valley and Port Renfrew.

Clark was last recorded by his phone at the intersection of Deering Rd & Pachidah Rd, near Port Renfrew, and was last seen driving a grey 2007 Volkswagen Jetta that’s missing the passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information on Clark’s location is asked to contact the Cowichan RCMP’s non-emergency line.

A Facebook page has been created to coordinate the search.