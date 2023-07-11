For the second year in a row, the provincial government is announcing funding of $6 million spread out to search and rescue organizations across the province.

They say the funding is being distributed through an agreement with the B.C. Search and Rescue Association, and it is the only agreement of its kind in the country. Before the agreement, the province says they provided $33 million over six years, or around $5.5 million per year.

The government adds most of the funds are spread out to most of the organizations in B.C. through BCSARA and they are an important part of provincial response teams. The funding means each group gets around $63,000 each.

“The sustainable funding provided by the province is vital for GSAR groups across B.C.,” said BCSARA president Chris Mushumanski.

“It funds important equipment, our programs, and supports the volunteers after tough calls with our critical incident stress-management team.”

Funds support rescue equipment, training, protective equipment and administration costs like insurance.

Powell River-Sunshine Coast MLA Nicholas Simons says the funding will help provide and extra safety layer for those wanting to head outdoors.

“People love to enjoy the rugged beauty of the Sunshine Coast and its good to know that if you find yourself in a tough spot while exploring someone will be there to help,” said Simons.

“While it’s important for everyone to take precautions to be safe, with this funding local search and rescue organizations in Powell River and the Sunshine Coast will be there to help for years to come.”

He adds that both Powell River and Sunshine Coast search and rescues will be getting funding from the province.

Comox Valley Search and Rescue will also be getting the same amount of funding from the province, with MLA Ronna-Rae Leonard adding it will provide necessary safety for locals.