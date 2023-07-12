Expect some closures of Highway 4 for road work this coming Monday.

Crews will perform rock scaling on the hillside affected by the wildfire that closed the highway back in June. The province says this work has to be done before the highway can fully re-open, while also ensuring the safety of the corridor.

Because of the work, the highway will be closed Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a two-hour opening for traffic available between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Rob Fleming says along with reopening the highway, they hope this work can end the single-lane alternating traffic and keep both goods and people moving through communities.

“We know this has been a challenging time for businesses and the tourism sector on the west coast of Vancouver Island, and we thank people for their patience as we work as quickly as possible to get this main corridor safely operating at full capacity again,” said Fleming.

- Advertisement -

The province adds single-lane alternating traffic will still be available for residents, travelers, and commercial vehicles outside of the road closures, with the detour route for vehicles still open.

You are advised to be patient and plan trips as traffic queues are expected to be long.

The closures will be running until mid-august.