Residents and businesses in North Cowichan are being asked to share their experiences with extreme weather.

Community input is being sought through an online survey as North Cowichan develops its Climate Adaptation Strategy, aimed at making the municipality more resilient to climate change.

North Cowichan wants to improve its response to the impact of extreme weather on bridges, roads and utilities, as well as the local environment and well-being of the community.

The first stage is to identify the existing risks and vulnerabilities in the community.