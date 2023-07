Ladysmith RCMP are asking for help locating Christopher Massingham.

The 53-year-old man was last seen on June 27th when he was dropped off by a taxi in Nanaimo.

He’s described as Caucasian, 5-foot-11 just under 200 pounds, with green eyes and brown and grey hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police detachment’s non-emergency line, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).