BC’s addictions minister admitted this week that drug decriminalization appears to have increased consumption in public places.

Minister Jennifer Whiteside was in Nelson on Thursday for meetings to address community concerns about public drug use. In an interview with the Nelson Star, she says “the objective of urging the decriminalization project was not to create conditions where we saw a vast expansion of open drug use.”

However, that’s exactly what happened in many BC municipalities, including Campbell River, which is in the process of amending its nuisance bylaw to prohibit drug use in certain public places where children and families gather.

Several BC municipalities have already passed similar bylaws and Premier David Eby has promised legislation in fall to address the issue of drug use in public parks.