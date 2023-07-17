Highway 4 near the Cameron Lake bluffs is open once again after closing last night.

According to DriveBC, the road closed at around 4:30 p.m. because of persistent high winds and continued to be closed over night.

The road reopened at around 6:30 this morning, but DriveBC says another closure is expected at 1:30 p.m.

It is a part of rock-scaling work to be done following the wildfire in the area starting today. The province says the road will be closed between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. from Monday to Friday, with openings at 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. for west and eastbound traffic respectively.

The road will operate at single-lane alternating traffic overnight and on weekends.