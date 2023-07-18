Multiple projects on the South and North Island will get support to build their manufacturing capabilities.

The province says projects in Cobble Hill, Mill Bay and Gold River will get funding to boost wood manufacturing and salmon aquaculture. The funds are available through the province’s $180 million manufacturing jobs fund.

In Mill Bay, the province says Kinsol Timber Systems will get up to $500,000 to build a pre-fabrication facility to increase production. They say this will let them add different laminated timber lines for a new wall line.

Nexus Modular Solutions in Coble Hill will get up to $200,000 to expand and upgrade its facility and get new machines. The province says this will help them create more products for modular homes.

On the North Island, Gold River Aquafarms will get as much as $50,000 for final stage planning. This will help them determine if the former pulp and paper mill is viable to be turned into a salmon-processing facility and aquafarm.

The province adds the projects would create more jobs in their respective areas that benefit families and growth throughout the province.

“As we move forward to build a strong, sustainability-managed forest sector, we are making sure to support the people and communities who have built B.C. forestry into the world-class industry it is today,” said minister of forests, Bruce Ralston.

“Modernizing our forestry sector means retrofitting forestry operations to get more value from every part of the tree, while strengthening our economy and ensuring good-paying, family-supporting jobs for generations to come.”

Applications are still ongoing, according to the province. They add funding is available to for-profit organizations planning to launch high-value industrial and manufacturing projects.